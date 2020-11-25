HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

HMSY stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HMS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

