Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. B. Riley also issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of HMLP opened at $14.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $476.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 24.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

