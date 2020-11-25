Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOLX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Hologic stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

