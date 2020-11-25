HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 910.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,425 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HP by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

