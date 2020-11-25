HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $26.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,021 shares of company stock worth $3,016,318 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,286.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.