Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) (CVE:HUD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.32

Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) (CVE:HUD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 94440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 651.34, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.60.

Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) Company Profile (CVE:HUD)

Hudson Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has one exploitation license, the Naajat EL; and the Sarfartoq Mineral Claim, an exploration stage property. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

