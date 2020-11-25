Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.10

Shares of Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 50078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and a PE ratio of -38.28.

Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) Company Profile (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

