Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Up 70.1%

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) rose 70.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 273,810,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,778% from the average daily volume of 14,580,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $752.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the third quarter valued at $2,673,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ideanomics by 1,341.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,442 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ideanomics by 594.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ideanomics by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 398,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

