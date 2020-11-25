Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Up 70.1%

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) rose 70.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 273,810,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,778% from the average daily volume of 14,580,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $752.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.
Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
