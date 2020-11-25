Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMUX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $361.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.23. Immunic has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 58.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 62.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.
