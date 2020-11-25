Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMUX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $361.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.23. Immunic has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 58.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 62.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

