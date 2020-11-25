Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.35 by UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.35 ($2.76) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ISP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.13 ($2.51).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.