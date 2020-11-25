Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

