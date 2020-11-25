Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 49.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

