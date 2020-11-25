InZinc Mining Ltd. (IZN.V) (CVE:IZN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.04

InZinc Mining Ltd. (IZN.V) (CVE:IZN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 45000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About InZinc Mining Ltd. (IZN.V) (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, indium, and magnetite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert project located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah; and PX property comprising 126 claims located in Utah.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Ltd. (IZN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining Ltd. (IZN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.