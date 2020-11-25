IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $180.77. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

