iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.22

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 144861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 670.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,457,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,885,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after acquiring an additional 232,366 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,823,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,803,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,322,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.