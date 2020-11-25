iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Hits New 12-Month High at $273.57

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $273.57 and last traded at $273.00, with a volume of 13248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.75 and its 200-day moving average is $233.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

