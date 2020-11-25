iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TUR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 60,164 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 156,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,613,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.