Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.00

Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 17166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The firm has a market cap of $10.25 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52.

About Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL)

Itasca Capital Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company was formerly known as Kobex Capital Corp. and changed its name to Itasca Capital Ltd. in June 2016. Itasca Capital Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

