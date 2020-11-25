ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.00

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $53.83, with a volume of 19378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.
ITOCY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ITOCHU from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23.
About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
