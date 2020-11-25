ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.00

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $53.83, with a volume of 19378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

ITOCY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ITOCHU from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,793 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.