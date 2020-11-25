Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

JKHY has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.25.

Shares of JKHY opened at $157.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.01. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

