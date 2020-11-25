Jefferies Financial Group Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $320.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.84 on Friday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.19 and a 200-day moving average of $216.87.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total value of $1,201,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,525,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,111 shares of company stock worth $141,900,417. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

