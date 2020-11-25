Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Kroger Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.39.

KR opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.