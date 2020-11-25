Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Hold

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of SHO opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

