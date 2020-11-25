Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

ALGM opened at $23.63 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $27.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

