Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce sales of $5.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the lowest is $5.24 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $22.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.78 billion to $23.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $24.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 609,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

