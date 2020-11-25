JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $375.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

