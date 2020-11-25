Kadant (NYSE:KAI) & Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Critical Contrast

Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) and Kadant (NYSE:KAI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Thermwood and Kadant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermwood 0 0 0 0 N/A Kadant 0 3 0 0 2.00

Kadant has a consensus target price of $105.33, indicating a potential downside of 20.20%. Given Kadant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kadant is more favorable than Thermwood.

Profitability

This table compares Thermwood and Kadant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermwood N/A N/A N/A Kadant 7.35% 12.80% 5.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Kadant shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Thermwood shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Kadant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thermwood and Kadant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermwood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kadant $704.64 million 2.16 $52.07 million $5.36 24.63

Kadant has higher revenue and earnings than Thermwood.

Volatility & Risk

Thermwood has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kadant has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kadant beats Thermwood on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermwood

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders. The company markets its products and services through offices in 11 countries. Thermwood Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dale, Indiana.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data. This segment also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines and other industrial processes; and filtration and cleaning systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water, as well as cleaning fabrics, belts, and rolls in various process industries. Its Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets debarkers, stranders, chippers, logging machinery, and related equipment used in the harvesting and production of lumber and oriented strand board, an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. The company's Material Handling Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets material handling equipment and systems, such as idler rolls, conveyors, vibratory screens, and flow aids to various process industries, including mining, aggregates, food processing, packaging, and pulp and paper industries. It also manufactures and sells biodegradable absorbent granules for use as carriers in agricultural, home lawn and garden, professional lawn, and turf and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

