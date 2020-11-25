Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

KFRC stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kforce has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 95.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 14,220.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kforce by 212.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kforce by 252.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

