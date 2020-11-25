Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kimball Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Kimball Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of KE stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $405.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

