Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Kingstone Companies has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kingstone Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 533.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

KINS stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 million, a P/E ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.