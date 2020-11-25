Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

