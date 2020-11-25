Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE:KFY opened at $40.97 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 83.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 58,914 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Korn Ferry by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

