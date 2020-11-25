Kronos Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($4.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Kronos Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.35). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $38.23 on Monday. Kronos Bio has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,437,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,315,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Ridloff acquired 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $49,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 553,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,220.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.