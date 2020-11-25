Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS KLYCY opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kunlun Energy has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.
Kunlun Energy Company Profile
