Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLYCY opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kunlun Energy has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

