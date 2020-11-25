Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.58. The company had revenue of C$248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.50 million.

LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.06.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) stock opened at C$33.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.43. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$46.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 97.21%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

