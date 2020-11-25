LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.40

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 167866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

The company has a market cap of $837.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,967,783.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,951,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,093,797.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $4,915,819.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,888 shares of company stock valued at $7,339,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,741 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,288,000 after buying an additional 81,170 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 698,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,738,000 after buying an additional 57,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

