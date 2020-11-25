Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Get Leslie's alerts:

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $19.74 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 over the last 90 days.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.