Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Now Covered by Telsey Advisory Group

Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 in the last three months.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

