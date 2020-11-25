Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.16

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.16 and last traded at $147.16, with a volume of 114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

