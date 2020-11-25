Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $43.31 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 498.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122,357 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.32% of Insmed worth $43,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Insmed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insmed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Insmed by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Insmed by 29.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insmed from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

