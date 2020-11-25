Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 105,408 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 105,408 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $43,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,413,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,613 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $142,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,008,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,941,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,788 shares of company stock valued at $57,061,650 over the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

