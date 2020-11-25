Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 231,827 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231,827 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.27% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $57,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $203.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

