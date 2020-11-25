Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LMNX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.60. Luminex has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Luminex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,415,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

