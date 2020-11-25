Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.17

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 33163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUNMF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.10 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

About Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

