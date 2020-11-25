ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

MAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN opened at $91.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,835 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,367,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,133,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 365.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 285,432 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.