ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MANT. Alliance Global Partners raised ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $79.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 406.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 110.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

