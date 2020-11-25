Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 45.1%

Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shot up 45.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.92. 55,136,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 8,614,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Marathon Patent Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $253.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.