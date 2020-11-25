Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

