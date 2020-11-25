Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $318.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $311.00 to $318.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.
MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.10.
MLM stock opened at $274.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.59.
In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,222 shares of company stock worth $3,001,274. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
