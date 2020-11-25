Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $318.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $311.00 to $318.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.10.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $274.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,222 shares of company stock worth $3,001,274. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.