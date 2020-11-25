MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.60

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 28496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $116,676.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,231.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,910 shares of company stock valued at $295,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $1,634,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MaxLinear by 32.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

